Wyze Cam Pan v2 review: Great but mainly for specific smart home users

By Kevin C. Tofel
staceyoniot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month Wyze introduced version two of its Wyze Cam Pan for $39.99 plus shipping. This upgraded model gains a few new features over its predecessor including a better processor. The benefit here is improved motion detection, which is very useful for a camera that can rotate and follow people or other objects in an area. I’ve been testing the WyzeCam Pan v2 and while it works well, I’m not sure every smart home needs one.

