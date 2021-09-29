CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Fire alarm, 'additional threat' results in evacuation of West Brook High School Wednesday morning

 8 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at West Brook High School were evacuated for a couple hours Wednesday morning after a fire alarm was activated and a threat was received. The campus was evacuated out of an "abundance of caution" after an "additional threat" was received following the activation of the fire alarm according to a statement form the Beaumont Independent School District.

www.12newsnow.com

