The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night approved using $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help address the trash issue affecting some neighborhoods in Duval County. The vote was 18-0 in favor. That money would be used to pay for a new yard waste transfer site on Philips Highway and pay for recycling drop-off points for the public. The bill is an emergency service agreement.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO