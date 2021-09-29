125th anniversary Mass for Bangor Knights of Columbus Pine Cone Council #114 set for Saturday
BANGOR — It’s a year later due to the pandemic, but the wait didn’t dampen the spirits of the Bangor Knights of Columbus Pine Cone Council #114 as it readies to celebrate its 125th anniversary with a special Mass on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Church on York Street. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the St. Paul the Apostle Parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor).bangordailynews.com
