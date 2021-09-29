CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

125th anniversary Mass for Bangor Knights of Columbus Pine Cone Council #114 set for Saturday

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — It’s a year later due to the pandemic, but the wait didn’t dampen the spirits of the Bangor Knights of Columbus Pine Cone Council #114 as it readies to celebrate its 125th anniversary with a special Mass on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Church on York Street. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the St. Paul the Apostle Parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor).

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
City
Winterport, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Bangor, ME
Society
City
Bangor, ME
City
Hampden, ME
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
NBA
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Pine Cone#125th Anniversary Mass#Bangor Knights#The Pine Cone Council#St John Church#St Mary Church#St Joseph Church#St Matthew Church#St Gabriel Church
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy