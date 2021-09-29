Theodore Roosevelt National Park superintendent pegged for Midwest deputy regional director

Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent David Smith will be the guest on the Z107.7 up Close Show Friday (October 1). Smith will be providing updates on recent projects and events taking place within the national park. Smith has served as the park Superintendent since 2014 and, during his decades of service with the National Park Service, Smith has served as a law enforcement ranger, a park interpreter, and a biological technician in numerous western parks. Listeners are welcome to call in Friday with question and comments for David Smith. The Up Close show is held every Friday from 10:05-11 a.m. on Z107.7.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO