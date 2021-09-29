CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Theodore Roosevelt National Park superintendent pegged for Midwest deputy regional director

By James Miller
The Dickinson Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Park Service's Regional Director Bert Frost announced on Tuesday the appointment of Wendy Hart Ross as the next Deputy Regional Director for Management and Administration of Interior for America's Midwest. Ross will move into the position this November after having served for the past seven years as Superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota.

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lowell Sun

New superintendent named at Minute Man National Historical Park

CONCORD — National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke has named Simone Monteleone as the new superintendent of Minute Man National Historical Park effective Nov. 7. The park preserves and shares with visitors the sites, structures and landscapes that became the field of battle during the first armed conflict of the American Revolution on April 19, 1775.
CONCORD, MA
KFYR-TV

$39 million road repairs underway at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you want to see some incredible fall foliage, you don’t need to travel far. The leaves have turned in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The park’s superintendent says they’re staying busy even with a major road closure. “There’s a lot of color changing here,” said a...
BISMARCK, ND
The Spokesman-Review

Montana wolf hunt criticized by Yellowstone Park superintendent

The most viewed wolf pack in the world lost three of its members to Montana hunters during the first week of the hunting season in September, Yellowstone National Park announced. “These wolves are part of our balanced ecosystem here and represent one of the special parts of the park that...
MONTANA STATE
goldrushcam.com

State Superintendent Thurmond Names National Park Ranger, Betty Reid Soskin as Newest California Education Ambassador

September 24, 2021 - SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond proudly recognized Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering Bay Area civil rights activist and the oldest living National Park Ranger serving in the United States, as an Ambassador to California Education on her 100th birthday. Soskin was honored Wednesday with...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Cape Gazette

DNREC parks director earns national distinguished service award

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that Division of Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens received the 2021 National Association of State Park Directors Conference Distinguished Service Award Sept. 10 during the NASPD’s annual conference. The award is given to a state park director who has demonstrated...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Beatrice Daily Sun

Homestead superintendent to retire after 24 years at the park

Homestead National Historical Park is losing 24 years’ worth of experience this week, as Superintendent Mark Engler plans to retire. Engler said he knew he wanted to be a park ranger in fifth grade, after his mother suggested it. He said he thought the work the National Parks Service does was important, and that people come to these sites wanting to learn and have fun.
POLITICS
z1077fm.com

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK SUPERINTENDENT DAVID SMITH ON Z107.7 UP CLOSE SHOW FRIDAY

Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent David Smith will be the guest on the Z107.7 up Close Show Friday (October 1). Smith will be providing updates on recent projects and events taking place within the national park. Smith has served as the park Superintendent since 2014 and, during his decades of service with the National Park Service, Smith has served as a law enforcement ranger, a park interpreter, and a biological technician in numerous western parks. Listeners are welcome to call in Friday with question and comments for David Smith. The Up Close show is held every Friday from 10:05-11 a.m. on Z107.7.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Panhandle Post

Game and Parks appoints McCoy as director

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioners on Sept. 29 appointed Tim McCoy to become the agency's new director. McCoy, currently the deputy director, succeeds Jim Douglas, who is retiring Nov. 2 following 47 years at Nebraska Game and Parks, the last nine as director. "I am honored to...
LINCOLN, NE
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
Laramie Live

Hunters Kill Three Yellowstone Wolves

National Park Service officials say hunters killed three Yellowstone wolves in Montana during the first week of the state's wolf hunting season. According to a news release, the wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which calls northern Yellowstone and the area north of the park home. The pack's size...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badlands National Park#Midwest#National Park Service#The National Park Service#Glacier National Park#Knife River
Jackson Hole Radio

Body found in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews reported they located the body of Chimacum, Washington Resident Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake Monday. The 67-year-old O’Neill and his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake Sunday by a family member.
OGDEN, UT
Capital Journal

Prevention is key to curbing zebra mussel spread

Invasive species are nothing new to agencies tasked with tending to public lands and wildlife habitats. From plants and animals to aquatic life, invasive species come in all forms. Now, South Dakota is dealing with the “poster child of invasive species” — the zebra mussel. That was South Dakota Game,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Sri Lanka
Lovely County Citizen

Miskiel named parks executive director

Scott Miskiel has been appointed executive director of the Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation Commission. The commission voted unanimously on Sept. 21 to offer Miskiel the full-time director position at a salary of $65,000 per year. Miskiel was named interim parks director after former director Justin Huss was terminated last October. After the commission’s vote, chairman Kevin Ruehle congratulated Miskiel.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Bemidji Pioneer

CEO of Theodore Roosevelt Library Foundation gives kidney to stranger

FARGO — Ed O’Keefe had long planned to donate one of his kidneys to his mother. Years ago doctors warned the family that she’d need a replacement kidney or would have to go on dialysis. That day came, as expected, five years later when her kidney function, which had been...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy