Rashod Bateman Activated from Injured Reserve

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1443219508467015681. Bateman missed the first three games of the year after undergoing core muscle surgery in August, but he has been activated from injured reserve in time for Wednesday’s practice. That’s an excellent sign for the talented rookie, who should give the Ravens’ passing attack another quality option. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a highly productive college career at Minnesota. His sophomore season was particularly impressive, racking up 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns at just 20 years old. He will eventually pair with Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, and Mark Andrews to give Lamar Jackson the best group of pass-catchers of his early career.