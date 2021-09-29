CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Marine Corps Officer Candidates School

By Jennifer Hlad
GovExec.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine Officer Candidates School has temporarily reduced training because of an “ongoing COVID-19 situation,” a spokesman said. “Officer candidates and staff are being monitored by trained medical personnel, and have all been tested for COVID-19 and placed in either isolation or quarantine based on their individual test results,” 1st Lt. Phillip Parker said in an email. He did not provide details about how many people are affected, citing DoD guidelines about releasing the number of coronavirus-positive cases at the unit level.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
staradvertiser.com

COVID-19 outbreak hits Nuuanu nursing facility

A COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Nuuanu that has infected 54 patients and more than two dozen employees is straining the nursing staff and creating unsafe conditions for both nurses and patients, according to the Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association. The union says that last week the Care Center...
HONOLULU, HI
UpNorthLive.com

Evart Public Schools to go to remote learning following COVID-19 outbreak

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A COVID-19 outbreak has forced Evart Public Schools to go to remote learning. Superintendent Shirley Howard said over 100 students are in quarantine with 24 positive cases across the district. “So, all of those students will have been home and we’re hoping then we don’t...
EVART, MI
q13fox.com

Whatcom County school forced to close doors due to COVID-19 outbreak

LYNDEN, Wash. - A private school district in Whatcom County is forced to close its doors due to a COVID-19 outbreak that happened just weeks into the school year. Last week, Lynden Christian Schools reported nearly 50 COVID-19 cases in its classes, and 100 plus additional students are out with COVID-like symptoms.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Outbreak#Health And Safety#Dod#Ocs#Candidates School#Rotc#The Basic School#The Marine Corps
Marin Independent Journal

Marin health office launches COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic

Older adults received a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a county clinic in Terra Linda on Wednesday. The clinic at the Northgate mall was run by the Marin County public health office and Safeway pharmacies. Shots were available to Marin residents 75 and older who had received their second Pfizer dose more than six months ago.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Asbury Park Press

Neptune public works employees hit by COVID-19 outbreak

NEPTUNE - Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak among township public works employees, state and township officials confirmed. The outbreak, which includes at least 11 township employees, prompted Neptune officials to restart a policy requiring everyone to wear masks in township buildings regardless of vaccination status, according to a statement released by the Neptune Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPFO

COVID-19 outbreaks happening throughout the Maine schooling system

The Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin says it's been a "challenging opening" for the start of the school year. So far there have been more than 2,500 COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the past 30 days. There's also been 108 schools in outbreak status, meaning that there...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

Pandemic curtailed trainings, contributing to 9 service members drowning off San Diego coast: Marines

The coronavirus pandemic that curtailed trainings in 2020 contributed to nine service members drowning off San Diego’s coast, according to a new military investigation into one of the Marine Corps’ deadliest training accidents in recent years. Senior commanders leading up to the accident also were strapped with extra “nonstandard” missions including sending Marines to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Minnesota

MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11 school staff members have died due to COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH reported the 11th death on Thursday. It is the third COVID-19-related death of a school employee for the current school year. Two other deaths were reported in late September. “There are too many sick people in our buildings that aren’t following best practices to control the virus and, to be blunt, too many people dying,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “The experts have told us how to operate schools safely during the pandemic – but...
EDUCATION
GovExec.com

GovExec Daily: The Post-COVID Civil Service

The novel coronavirus crisis has brought to light many systemic problems in American governance and the civil service. Like other major disasters, the pandemic presents an opportunity to reshape the future of work in the federal service. Dr. Donald F. Kettl is professor emeritus at the University of Maryland and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Officials Seize Nearly 1K Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards In Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since the start of the pandemic, investigators with the Homeland Security’s Baltimore office have seized hundreds of counterfeit masks, fake COVID treatments and even fraudulent websites claiming to sell COVID vaccines. Now, they’re dealing with a spike of counterfeit vaccination cards, being shipped into Baltimore. So far, the team has seized about 1,000 fake vaccination cards, purchased from China and sent to the Baltimore area. “We’ve made over 32 seizures of approximately 1,000 COVID cards,” said Christopher Tafe, part of the Border Enforcement Security Task Force at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore. Tafe showed an example of one vaccination card they...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy