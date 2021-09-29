COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Marine Corps Officer Candidates School
Marine Officer Candidates School has temporarily reduced training because of an “ongoing COVID-19 situation,” a spokesman said. “Officer candidates and staff are being monitored by trained medical personnel, and have all been tested for COVID-19 and placed in either isolation or quarantine based on their individual test results,” 1st Lt. Phillip Parker said in an email. He did not provide details about how many people are affected, citing DoD guidelines about releasing the number of coronavirus-positive cases at the unit level.www.govexec.com
