KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we head into the first weekend of October, we have more fall events kicking off!. The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is happening in downtown Clinton on Friday. The antique vendors will open at noon with food vendors and entertainment starting a little later in the evening. If you can’t make it out Friday, the festival will open back up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.