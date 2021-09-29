CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Revised HBO Max App Still Takes Its Time

By Eric Vilas-Boas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Many Saints of Newark hits HBO Max on Friday, and Sopranos fans undoubtedly have more than 20 years of burning questions for the prequel. How will Tony’s anxiety come up? And who will be the first to suffer a delightfully deadpan demise? And perhaps most importantly — will HBO Max’s notoriously slow and spotty app bust while everyone is trying to watch? The company just rolled out an update, which we’ve evaluated this week with all the verve of Paulie Walnuts checking on a late payment.

