Dolphins’ Will Fuller misses practice ahead of Colts game; and who exactly is calling offensive plays?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed the team’s Wednesday practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The absence is not related to his previous personal reasons that caused him to miss Miami’s Week 2 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. He is dealing with chest and elbow injuries, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Fuller, in his Dolphins debut in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas, was involved in a deep pass in the end zone by quarterback Jacoby Brissett toward the end of overtime, where it appeared he was interfered with but went uncalled.

Fuller was down on the field in the end zone for some time after the contact and his dive for the ball. He finished with three receptions for 20 yards and scored the game-tying 2-point conversion with two seconds left that forced overtime in the 31-28 loss.

In addition to missing Week 2 due to the personal matter, Fuller missed the Dolphins’ opening-week win at New England, serving the final game of his six-game suspension for use of performance-enhancing drugs he got last season while with the Houston Texans.

All other Dolphins players on the active roster were seen at practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and center Michael Deiter (foot/quad) were limited participants. Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), safety Brandon Jones (ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder) were all full participants.

The Colts have a lengthy injury report. Nine players did not practice on Wednesday: Guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), tackle Eric Fisher (rest), tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), tight end Jack Doyle (back), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (back).

Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz (both ankles), running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) and guard Mark Glowinski (knee) were all limited on Wednesday.

Who’s calling the plays?

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has tried to remain secretive about who is actually calling plays for his offense as he has co-offensive coordinators and a quarterbacks coach that is heavily involved in the process.

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, may have revealed something he knows in an answer about maintaining confidence in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I think giving him the right people around him, which they’re getting there in Miami. They have the right play-caller, which they finally have in Charlie Frye, one of the hugely bright stars in the NFL as a young play-caller,” Dilfer said.

Dilfer has a relationship with Frye going back to their playing days as they were teammates with the Cleveland Browns. Frye got his first NFL action as Dilfer’s backup on the 2005 Browns. They’ve also worked together on the Elite 11 quarterback camp, which Tagovailoa also participated in and through which he has a previous connection with Frye.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Flores pushed back on the notion and reiterated what he has said about the play-calling dynamic going back to the preseason — that it’s a collaborative effort with co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville while Frye is the on-field voice that sends the call in to the quarterback.

“We’ve talked about this. Charlie talks to the quarterback,” Flores said Wednesday.

“We’ve talked about why he’s the one that gives him the ‘play 13, play 33.’ We’ve had that discussion. It’s a collaborative effort, offensively. George and Eric are the co-offensive coordinators. They have a process that we feel very comfortable with. Charlie’s part of that process, as we’ve talked about in the past. We’ll continue to go that way.”

Dilfer had more good things to say about Frye later in the interview and is putting him in the same breath as some of the NFL’s top young offensive minds.

“I think their young play-caller, Charlie Frye, is your next [Rams coach] Sean McVay/[Packers coach] Matt LaFleur, these rock-star young guys as good as there is in the business,” Dilfer said.

While Flores has kept Dolphins play-calling duties close to his vest, opponents have openly acknowledged what they believe to be the case. Patriots coach Bill Belichick flat-out said Godsey is the play-caller when detailing Miami’s new offense ahead of the opener this season.

Flores also stated that there will be no changes to how the team calls offensive plays after several head-scratching calls in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, including a completed pass in the Dolphins’ end zone that resulted in a safety .