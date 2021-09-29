CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins’ Will Fuller misses practice ahead of Colts game; and who exactly is calling offensive plays?

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed the team’s Wednesday practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The absence is not related to his previous personal reasons that caused him to miss Miami’s Week 2 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. He is dealing with chest and elbow injuries, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Fuller, in his Dolphins debut in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas, was involved in a deep pass in the end zone by quarterback Jacoby Brissett toward the end of overtime, where it appeared he was interfered with but went uncalled.

Fuller was down on the field in the end zone for some time after the contact and his dive for the ball. He finished with three receptions for 20 yards and scored the game-tying 2-point conversion with two seconds left that forced overtime in the 31-28 loss.

In addition to missing Week 2 due to the personal matter, Fuller missed the Dolphins’ opening-week win at New England, serving the final game of his six-game suspension for use of performance-enhancing drugs he got last season while with the Houston Texans.

All other Dolphins players on the active roster were seen at practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and center Michael Deiter (foot/quad) were limited participants. Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), safety Brandon Jones (ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder) were all full participants.

The Colts have a lengthy injury report. Nine players did not practice on Wednesday: Guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), tackle Eric Fisher (rest), tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), tight end Jack Doyle (back), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (back).

Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz (both ankles), running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) and guard Mark Glowinski (knee) were all limited on Wednesday.

Who’s calling the plays?

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has tried to remain secretive about who is actually calling plays for his offense as he has co-offensive coordinators and a quarterbacks coach that is heavily involved in the process.

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, may have revealed something he knows in an answer about maintaining confidence in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I think giving him the right people around him, which they’re getting there in Miami. They have the right play-caller, which they finally have in Charlie Frye, one of the hugely bright stars in the NFL as a young play-caller,” Dilfer said.

Dilfer has a relationship with Frye going back to their playing days as they were teammates with the Cleveland Browns. Frye got his first NFL action as Dilfer’s backup on the 2005 Browns. They’ve also worked together on the Elite 11 quarterback camp, which Tagovailoa also participated in and through which he has a previous connection with Frye.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Flores pushed back on the notion and reiterated what he has said about the play-calling dynamic going back to the preseason — that it’s a collaborative effort with co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville while Frye is the on-field voice that sends the call in to the quarterback.

“We’ve talked about this. Charlie talks to the quarterback,” Flores said Wednesday.

“We’ve talked about why he’s the one that gives him the ‘play 13, play 33.’ We’ve had that discussion. It’s a collaborative effort, offensively. George and Eric are the co-offensive coordinators. They have a process that we feel very comfortable with. Charlie’s part of that process, as we’ve talked about in the past. We’ll continue to go that way.”

Dilfer had more good things to say about Frye later in the interview and is putting him in the same breath as some of the NFL’s top young offensive minds.

“I think their young play-caller, Charlie Frye, is your next [Rams coach] Sean McVay/[Packers coach] Matt LaFleur, these rock-star young guys as good as there is in the business,” Dilfer said.

While Flores has kept Dolphins play-calling duties close to his vest, opponents have openly acknowledged what they believe to be the case. Patriots coach Bill Belichick flat-out said Godsey is the play-caller when detailing Miami’s new offense ahead of the opener this season.

Flores also stated that there will be no changes to how the team calls offensive plays after several head-scratching calls in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, including a completed pass in the Dolphins’ end zone that resulted in a safety .

Comments / 0

Related
SuncoastPost

Dolphins to Reshuffle Offense Ahead of State Rivalry Games

Miami Dolphins are set to make a significant frontline change after a bumpy start to their NFL campaign. An early win against the Patriots saw Brian Flores’s side struggle against the Bills, failing to score in the first blank of the season. According to the Miami Herald, the 35-0 score line ‘stung more than usual’, and it has prompted Flores to consider making offensive changes.
NFL
Miami New Times

Dolphins Make One of the Worst Play Calls in NFL History

For 20 minutes, things were going so well for the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders: Linebacker Elandon Roberts returned an interception for a touchdown to start the scoring, then Malcolm Brown rumbled 24 yards for a TD to make it 14-0 early in the first quarter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
chatsports.com

Colts Injury Report: Seven Colts Miss Practice While a Further Four Are Limited

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 4 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Tight end Jack Doyle continues to miss practice with a back injury. If Doyle can’t practice tomorrow and misses the game Sunday the expect a big dose of Mo Alie-Cox and more of rookie Kylen Granson.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins assistant Rob Leonard in protocols, will miss game

The Miami Dolphins will be without outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas because of COVID-19 protocols. The Dolphins made the announcement Friday and said his responsibilities “will be shared amongst the defensive staff.” Leonard’s status for Miami’s preparations next week leading into an Oct. 3 home game against Indianapolis is unknown.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Dolphins odds and prediction for Week 4 NFL game

After falling to 0-3 this past Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts are officially trying to save their season. It must be infuriating for fans, because Week 3 was an extremely winnable game. We just can’t understand why Frank Reich decided to abandon the run, which was dominant, in favor of asking a hobbled Carson Wentz to carry the offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Charlie Frye
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Dolphins’ head-scratching play-calling vs. Raiders shows offense lacks an identity | Commentary

This is one of those instances where maybe two heads aren’t better than one. The Miami Dolphins offense has struggled so far this season, and even though it’s early are we going to ignore that Miami’s offense has struggled for most of Brian Flores’ tenure as the Dolphins’ head coach? Hell, the Dolphins offense has struggled for most of the past two decades. But this year’s unit, which is being ...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Dolphins

Don't miss the Colts vs Dolphins Watch Party at Carmel Midtown Plaza! GET DETAILS HERE. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Miami in Week 4. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest will mark the 74th all-time regular...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Carson Wentz returns to practice ahead of Colts-Titans

Carson Wentz wants to play, but the Indianapolis Colts are unlikely to identify a starting quarterback for their Week 3 visit to the Tennessee Titans until gameday. Wentz returned to practice on Friday. His status for Sunday remained up in the air. Wentz is questionable with swelling in bothankles. A...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Buffalo Bills#Raiders
Miami Herald

Dolphins offense balancing patience, aggressiveness in search of explosive pass plays

It took almost four quarters but the Dolphins offense finally found some success throwing the ball downfield in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Facing fourth-and-8, quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with wide receiver DeVante Parker for a 15-yard gain to continue the game-tying drive. Later in overtime, Brissett found tight end Mike Gesicki for a 27-yard gain on fourth-and-20 that continued another pressure-filled possession.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins WR Will Fuller Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has been ruled out for the remainder of the team’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury, per the team’s Twitter. It’s been an eventful last few weeks for Fuller in his first season as a Dolphin. This six-year veteran missed Week 1 due to serving the final game of his six-game suspension. He missed Week 2 as well due to personal issues and in his team debut in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fuller posted a quiet stat line of three receptions for 20 yards.
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions: Who played how much and what it means

The Dolphins lost in overtime at Las Vegas, 31-28 on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett led an impressive late comeback, but Miami's offense failed to strike on enough big plays. Among the Miami players who did some positive things: Malcolm Brown, Mike Gesicki, Zach Sieler, Elandon Roberts and Brandon Jones. Here's a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts Fantasy Week 4: Who Starts vs. Dolphins?

For fantasy football players, the 2021 Indianapolis Colts have probably not been your jam. Three straight letdowns with few standout fantasy performances included have people souring on the shares of Colts players on their rosters, but relief might be on the way this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The ingredients...
NFL
National football post

Seven starters miss practice for Colts, with Carson Wentz limited

Seven of the Indianapolis Colts’ 22 starters did not practice Thursday, three days out from their road contest at the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Carson Wentz, however, was able to practice on a limited basis for the second straight day as he deals with two sprained ankles. Tight end Jack Doyle...
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Trade Wide Receiver Jakeem Grant To Bears

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games. He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy