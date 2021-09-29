Tropicana Field Christmas light show coming back in November

The 80-foot lighted pine Christmas tree shines tall in the center of the maze at Enchant Christmas in 2019, when Tropicana Field was turned into a massive holiday display. The light maze is returning Nov. 26-Jan. 2. [ DIRK SHADD | Tampa Bay Times ]

Tickets go on sale Thursday for Enchant Christmas, the “world’s largest Christmas maze” that will turn the baseball diamond at St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field into a twinkling village.

The light maze, which will run Nov. 26-Jan. 2, was a big hit when it opened in 2019, with many sold-out weekends. New this year is a Magical Night Sky, a recreation of a North Pole night sky that will animate thousands of synchronized lights shimmering and dancing across the stadium roof.

Tickets start at $25, $20 or age 3-17. Seniors, military and EMS workers can save $3 on regular adult tickets. Prices rise, depending on the date selected, at EnchantChristmas.com.

Other features will include an ice skating trail, holiday treats from around the world, an artisan Christmas market and meeting the big man himself, Santa.

The outfield will feature tunnels of lights to walk through, an 80-foot lighted “pine” tree in the center with a steel core, huge lighted reindeer and switchbacks and mirrored walls to make navigating it a little challenging.

There is currently a promotion for a family of four to win a two-night stay at Tru by Hilton in St. Petersburg and win $250 worth of spending money at Enchant Christmas. Enter at enchantchristmas.com/weekend-of-wonder by Oct. 24.