Visit an art gallery in Paso Robles

–Looking for the best art galleries in Paso Robles? The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News are art-lovers and have compiled this list of our favorite art galleries in Paso Robles. Click on the titles of the galleries to visit their websites:

Studios on the Park, located in downtown Paso Robles, serves as a hub of the Central Coast’s thriving art community. The idea of Studios on the Park is based on an interactive art community founder Anne Laddon had been a part of in the Washington DC area during the 1970s and 80s. Visitors are encouraged to pause, ask questions, and watch the artists as they work. Local artists work in a variety of mediums at Studios on the Park, including acrylic, charcoal, collage, mixed media, mosaic, oil, pastel, pen & ink, photography, printmaking and watercolor. Styles range from traditional to contemporary. It’s located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles.

Deprise Brescia Art Gallery is a gem in downtown Paso Robles at the corner of Pine and Tenth street, where you’ll find the largest Butterfly Sculpture Garden on the Central Coast. Brescia is a lifelong performing and visual artist, who merges her experiences into a unique art style, which she describes as ‘Transformational Energy Art’. She creates artistic environments for “uplifting people, places, and spaces”. When you step into the gallery, you’ll discover her use of the timeless ‘encaustic’ medium created with bold colors, texture, prayers, semi-precious stones, and intricate carvings.

As a gallery owner, Deprise features award-winning Central Coast artists presenting a variety of mediums that include acrylic, digital artistry, encaustic, glass, metal and wood sculpture, and semi-precious stone jewelry. Visit the gallery at 829 10th St., Paso Robles.

Dale Evers is a cutting-edge American artist and his downtown Paso Robles studio is a must-see. Always the innovator and established as a premiere sculptor/designer of centerpiece art, Dale has gone beyond pure sculpture to successfully blend the world of fine art and functional design. Recognized as a pioneer for his stunning table designs, water features, and his ability to mix mediums at a unique and sophisticated level, Evers has continued to expand his vision for art that serves purpose. A product of an artist’s love of all things natural, Dale has always pushed the envelope of creativity driven by inspiration. The artist spends much of his inspiration time with a camera, above water and below. He gathers data that trigger Ideas. Ideas that manifest themselves into Glass, Bronze and Steel objects de’ arte. Dale Evers designs are authentic, fresh and bold. It is the artist’s ability to fuse glass bronze and steel into inspired creative reality that sets Dale Evers work apart. Come see Dale Evers at work at 1000 Park St., Paso Robles.

Park Street Gallery is Paso Robles’ newest fine art gallery featuring Central Coast artists. The gallery is located at 1320 Park Street in Paso Robles. They host “Art & About Paso” every third Saturday of the month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find the gallery at 1320 Park St., Paso Robles.

Artist Laure Freudenberger-Carlisle is now showing her work in her private gallery. Carlisle grew up in Vista, California just north of San Diego. She and her husband moved to Paso Robles in 2005. She has a California teaching credential and taught high school art in Poway, CA for 15 years. She left teaching to sell her work wholesale to galleries by participating in the American Craft Council and the Buyers Market of American Crafts. Over the course of her career in art, the artist has produced jewelry in sterling silver, gold and titanium, clocks and garden weather vanes in titanium, and built and painted whimsical furniture for adults and children. She has licensed designs to companies for use on products such as dinnerware, gift bags, wall paper, fabrics, and a paint by number kit. She paints in watercolors and acrylics. Carlisle is the Art Liaison to the Main Street Association in Paso Robles and designs the posters for the Lavender, Olive and Golden Oak Honey Festivals. She is a signature member of the International Society of Acrylic Painters and Central Coast Watercolor Society. She is also a member of the National Watercolor Society and the California Watercolor Association. Visit the gallery at 1030 Railroad St., Suite 103, Paso Robles.

The ARTery is a small family-run business located in The Atascadero Arts District. Visit the lovely, quirky roadside location for fine art supplies, custom picture framing, gallery space, cards and gifts. All sorts of miscellaneous events happen at the ARTery such as demos, art openings, and community activities. Guests are welcome to just stop by to hang out, create, and hear about what’s new around town. The gallery is located at 5890 Traffic Way, Atascadero.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends the best art galleries in Paso Robles and surrounding areas that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.