How often do you get to speak with one of your heroes? On September 22nd, I had a fifteen-minute Zoom with Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland). I will remember these fifteen minutes until the day I die. Raskin was the lead manager for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump this year. The reason Raskin was willing to Zoom with me is because as a state senator he introduced the National Popular Vote (NPV) bill in Maryland, the first state to pass it in 2007.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO