HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is working on plans to widen I-81 to three lanes, both north and southbound, from Exit 243 to 247. “The Interstate Corridor Improvement Program has dozens of projects, but this is certainly one of our biggest,” Ken Slack, Communications Specialist for VDOT Staunton District, said. “We do see a lot of congestion and a fair number of accidents in the Harrisonburg area.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO