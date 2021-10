With Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature continuing to receive updates, it was announced recently that the company would begin rolling out requests for the FSD beta. According to The Washington Post, this means that drivers can now upgrade their cars to the FSD versions by requesting the feature. That said, it’s not quite as simple as just pressing a button and receiving the update. Drivers will be monitored on driving habits to see if they are eligible for the feature.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO