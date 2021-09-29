CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben: 'I need to start faster'

By Teresa Varley
steelers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's something the Steelers offense hasn't been able to do the way they would like so far this season, in particular last week against the Bengals when their first two drives were three-and-out, and the third one also a three-play drive, ended by an interception. Ben Roethlisberger said it's on...

www.steelers.com

The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow. While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Could Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement be in their own backyard?

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to look for Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement now more than ever. What if he’s been right under their nose this whole time?. The Steelers share a facility with the Pitt Panthers, quite literally. The Panthers play their home games at Heinz Field by design. Despite the sparse crowds, Pitt uses this as a recruiting pitch. Want to be a pro? Why not train with them?
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers need a big game out of Ben Roethlisberger if they want to beat the Bengals

Let’s call a spade a spade, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has not been good here in 2021. A lot of the blame can be placed on the shoulders of the offensive line, but an equal amount can be placed on the back of the Steelers future hall of fame quarterback. In a lot of ways Ben Roethlisberger has struggled, his deep ball has been off, he’s throwing a lot of check downs on third and long situations, and he hasn't made many game changing plays we have become accustomed to seeing throughout his NFL career. On Sunday, at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, Roethlisberger will need to clean a lot of these issues up to keep pace in the AFC North.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger Says Offense Must Start Faster: ‘It Starts With Me’

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have played with a lead for barely more than 17 minutes, the majority of that coming in the fourth quarter of Week 1’s win over the Buffalo Bills. They’ve held a first-half lead for just over six minutes of the season, all coming in Week 2 against the Raiders. Ben Roethlisberger knows if this offense is going to get back on track and in rhythm, it means getting off to a quicker start.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger: ‘I Still Love To Play This Game’

Ben Roethlisberger has only been a part of a 1-3 team just twice in his career, at least before this season. The first time was in 2006, the disastrous year after they won their first Super Bowl with the young quarterback. The second time was in 2013. And now, there’s...
NFL
steelers.com

Packers are talking about Ben, T.J. and Tomlin

They are two historic franchises in the NFL, but two teams that don't face each other often. But on Sunday, they will meet up at Lambeau Field when the Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers hold a 22-16 series edge, but the Steelers have won the last five regular season meetings, including the last three under the combination of Coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers did lose to the Packers in Super Bowl XLV in 2010, though.
NFL
steelers.com

What went right, wrong at Packers

6:28 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Packers made quick work of the short field, and four plays later a 1-yard pass to Randall Cobb extended Green Bay's lead to 27-10 with 4:46 remaining in the third period. The four-play drive began with an 11-yard completion to Davante Adams, and then A.J. Dillon ran for 3 yards and then 25 yards to put the ball at the 1-yard line.
NFL
steelers.com

Asked and Answered: Oct. 5

ERIC MICELI FROM PHOENIX, AZ: When was the last time the Steelers had a draft pick in the top 10 of the first round? What about the last time they had the No. 1 overall pick?. ANSWER: The last time the Steelers had a pick in the top 10 of a draft was in 2000 when they selected wide receiver Plaxico Burress eighth overall. Dating all the way back to Chuck Noll's hiring in 1969, the Steelers have had six other drafts where they selected in the top 10: in 1989, they picked running back Tim Worley seventh overall; in 1987, they selected cornerback Rod Woodson 10th overall; in 1986, they selected guard John Rienstra ninth overall; in 1971, they selected receiver Frank Lewis eighth overall; in 1970, they selected quarterback Terry Bradshaw first overall; and in 1969, they selected defensive tackle Joe Greene fourth overall. That adds up to seven top 10 draft positions, including one No. 1 overall spot, in the last 53 drafts, while the Browns, as an example, have had 13 top 10 draft positions, including four No. 1 overall picks in the 22 seasons since they rejoined the NFL in 1999. So when the point is made about all the talent the Browns have on their roster, this makes it simple to explain why.
NFL

