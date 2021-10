Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Central, Northern, & Western Europe (CNWE) has the biggest crypto economy in the world, receiving over USD 1trn worth of crypto over the last year, which represents 25% of global activity, according to Chainalysis. Having ranked second last year, CNWE’s new position in the top spot is the result of tremendous growth starting in July 2020, combined with a relative decline in activity in Eastern Asia, they added.

