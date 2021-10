Legendary actor and all-around funny guy Tim Allen is showing off a sweet new ride in his most recent social media post. Tim Allen is a big-time lover of classic cars and has several successful rebuilds under his belt. The same can be said for former Late Night host Jay Leno, who also enjoys restoring older model cars. The comedic legends have built a lasting friendship based on their shared occupation and love for classic cars. They often appear together and typically have a classic car in the vicinity when they get together. Leno even played a character in “Last Man Standing,” Tim Allen’s most recent hit sitcom. Leno currently has a web series called “Jay Leno’s Garage,” where he and guests talk shop. As you might expect, Allen is a fan of the show and will make his latest appearance in the near future.

