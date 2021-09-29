CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Rocks Shirt With Creepy White Guy Marilyn Manson’s Face On It While Partying With Diddy

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpboI_0cBpG8MA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1ba8_0cBpG8MA00

Source: MEGA / Getty

No surprise, Kanye West is still doing headass things.

Taking a break from tinkering with his already released album DONDA , Kanye West decided to link up with Diddy and attend the Bad Boy general’s exclusive Club Love soiree. In many videos shared on No Jumper’s Instagram page, the rapper performs tracks off his album while wearing a Vetements shirt featuring Marilyn Manson’s face on the front and back of it along with a balaclava mask, shades, gloves, and jeans.

Diddy also shared photos of himself with West at the party on his Instagram post, and the shirt in question is visible.

His actions are causing quite a stir because Manson has been accused of sexual misconduct and abuse by several women, including former partner Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood. The musician has vehemently denied all allegations against him, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

West wearing the shirt is seen as him doubling down on his support for Manson after bringing out “The Beautiful People” crafter alongside DaBaby during his DONDA nonsense in Chicago . The latter also was facing criticism for the ridiculous statements he made during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

Manson is credited as a co-writer using his real name Brian Warner on “Jail” and “Jail Pt.2” featuring DaBaby.

Manson’s ex-wife seemingly responded to the move on social media by sharing a video of her covering The New Radicals’ ‘You Get What You Give’ during a performance in Hollywood.

In the caption for the post, she wrote, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Kanye West continues to prove Barack Obama right when he hilariously called him a jackass.

Photo: MEGA / Getty

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

