Bengals to Debut New Uniform Combo for Week 4 Matchup Against Jaguars

By James Rapien
 8 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' orange jerseys will make their debut on Thursday night against the Jaguars.

Thursday will be the first time they've worn the orange jerseys and white pants together.

The Bengals are hoping to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2018. Check out their Thursday night threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

Cincinnati, OH
