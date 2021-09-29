CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Freeze Warning issued for South Central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are now above freezing and both the warning and advisory will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon and Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Butte County Area, Custer County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 18:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Badlands Area; Butte County Area; Custer County Plains; Eastern Foot Hills; Haakon County Area; Northern Foot Hills; Perkins County; Pine Ridge Area; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 329, 330, 331, AND 332 Critical fire weather conditions have ended across the area. Thus the Red Flag warning has been allowed to expire.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burke FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BURKE AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, McDowell County Emergency Management reports conditions are gradually improving across the county following widespread flooding earlier this morning. However, several roads remain closed due to residual flooding or earlier landslides which continue to block roadways. Please obey all barricades which remain in place for your safety and find alternative routes when encountering flooded roadways. * Storm-total rainfall of 3-6 inches occurred earlier this morning across McDowell and southern Burke Counties with isolated areas of 6-8 inches primarily from Marion to Sugar Hill. This caused widespread impacts across the region, including extensive small stream flooding, numerous road closures and culvert washouts, several water rescues and landslides, and even some structural flooding. * Smaller streams have crested and receded below bankfull levels. However, streamgauges indicate larger streams, including the Catawba River and Johns River, are still well above bankfull levels in response to the earlier high flows along their tributaries. Jacob Fork and Henry Fork in eastern Burke County near Pleasant Grove and the South Mountains are also rapidly rising in response to earlier heavy rainfall. Some low-lying flooding adjacent to these streams is also possible this afternoon. * The upper Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens has crested near 10.9 feet and is beginning to recede. Minor Flood Stage is 11.0 feet. Action/Advisory Stage is 9.0 feet. Between 9.0 and 11.0 feet, the Catawba River is flooding low-lying areas near the Tom Johnson-Camping World Camping Center including the access road under the Resistoflex Rd. bridge. Flooding of Riverside Park and portions of Riverbreeze Campground is also likely. * The Johns River near Corpening Bridge Rd is rising rapidly and should reach the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.5 feet later this afternoon and may approach the Minor Flood Stage of 12.0 feet this evening. This will impact the NC 18/US 64 Johns River Access and the Johns River Loop area in the Chesterfield community, as well as low-lying areas including farmland and low-water crossings along Johns River Rd, Playmore Beach Rd, and Corpening Bridge Rd. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Rhodhiss, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, and South Mountains State Park. * Light showers are ongoing but are gradually diminishing across McDowell and Burke counties. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Due to the extremely wet antecedent conditions, it will only take 1-2 inches of rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop. Additional heavy rainfall may also cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case additional flooding occurs.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 05:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 30. * WHERE...Central Oregon and Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...through 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
County
Del Norte County, CA
County
Siskiyou County, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Abbeville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Abbeville County in upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1203 PM EDT, Between 4 and 6 inches of rain had fallen across the northwestern half of Abbeville County this morning. Several roads across this portion of county remained closed and isolated road damage was reported. Elevated stream and river levels will only slowly recede during the afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Ware Shoals, Calhoun Falls, Due West, Lake Secession, Donalds, Lowndesville, Shoals Junction, Lake Russell, Promised Land and Antreville.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: McDowell FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BURKE AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, McDowell County Emergency Management reports conditions are gradually improving across the county following widespread flooding earlier this morning. However, several roads remain closed due to residual flooding or earlier landslides which continue to block roadways. Please obey all barricades which remain in place for your safety and find alternative routes when encountering flooded roadways. * Storm-total rainfall of 3-6 inches occurred earlier this morning across McDowell and southern Burke Counties with isolated areas of 6-8 inches primarily from Marion to Sugar Hill. This caused widespread impacts across the region, including extensive small stream flooding, numerous road closures and culvert washouts, several water rescues and landslides, and even some structural flooding. * Smaller streams have crested and receded below bankfull levels. However, streamgauges indicate larger streams, including the Catawba River and Johns River, are still well above bankfull levels in response to the earlier high flows along their tributaries. Jacob Fork and Henry Fork in eastern Burke County near Pleasant Grove and the South Mountains are also rapidly rising in response to earlier heavy rainfall. Some low-lying flooding adjacent to these streams is also possible this afternoon. * The upper Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens has crested near 10.9 feet and is beginning to recede. Minor Flood Stage is 11.0 feet. Action/Advisory Stage is 9.0 feet. Between 9.0 and 11.0 feet, the Catawba River is flooding low-lying areas near the Tom Johnson-Camping World Camping Center including the access road under the Resistoflex Rd. bridge. Flooding of Riverside Park and portions of Riverbreeze Campground is also likely. * The Johns River near Corpening Bridge Rd is rising rapidly and should reach the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.5 feet later this afternoon and may approach the Minor Flood Stage of 12.0 feet this evening. This will impact the NC 18/US 64 Johns River Access and the Johns River Loop area in the Chesterfield community, as well as low-lying areas including farmland and low-water crossings along Johns River Rd, Playmore Beach Rd, and Corpening Bridge Rd. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Rhodhiss, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, and South Mountains State Park. * Light showers are ongoing but are gradually diminishing across McDowell and Burke counties. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Due to the extremely wet antecedent conditions, it will only take 1-2 inches of rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop. Additional heavy rainfall may also cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case additional flooding occurs.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
#South Central
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas FOG LINGERING AROUND THE TWIN PORTS Fog is lingering around the twin ports as of the noon hour today, with visibilities of less than a mile at times. The fog will continue to dissipate this afternoon, with much improved visibilities by 2pm. Until then, expect areas of fog, especially below the hill of Duluth and around Superior and the lower St. Louis river valley. Fog is expected to re-develop later this afternoon and evening.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 14:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Twin Falls County through 300 PM MDT At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rogerson, or 19 miles northeast of Jackpot, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rock Creek around 250 PM MDT. Murtaugh around 300 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Edgefield County in central South Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgefield, Johnston, Cleora, Edgefield Federal Correction Institution, Pleasant Lane, Lick Fork Campground, Strom Thurmond High School, Northside Fire Station Main, Mt Vintage, Harmony and Colliers. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Hancock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hancock County through 315 PM EDT At 245 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Hamburg State Park, or near Sparta, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Culverton, Mayfield and Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY FOR NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and any high water is receding, so flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-08 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult in these areas due to slippery and snow covered roads.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Columbia has extended the * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Eastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McCormick, Lincolnton, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Hamilton Branch State Park, Parksville, Plum Branch, Hawe Creek Campground, Knox Scout Reservation, Double Branches, Baker Creek State Park, Whitetown, Modoc Boat Ramp, New Hope, Bussey Point Campground, Cherokee Boat Ramp, Modoc Campground, Modoc, Hickory Knob State Resort Park and Woodlawn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ANDERSON COUNTY At 1228 PM EDT, High stream flows continue across portions of Anderson County and residual flooding is expected to continue into the early afternoon hours due to the 2-4 inches of rainfall that occurred earlier this morning. Therefore, the Flood Warning has been extended in order to allow area streams to crest and recede below bankfull levels. Please continue to obey all barricades and avoid flooded areas. Barricades remain in place over dry roadways to allow engineers to assess road stability and safety, which is often compromised after a flood. Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Anderson, Easley, Homeland Park, Powdersville, Piedmont, Belton, Williamston, Northlake, Iva, West Pelzer, Starr, Anderson Airport, Lake Russell and Broadway Lake. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the early afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case new rounds of flooding develop.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis FOG LINGERING AROUND THE TWIN PORTS Fog is lingering around the twin ports as of the noon hour today, with visibilities of less than a mile at times. The fog will continue to dissipate this afternoon, with much improved visibilities by 2pm. Until then, expect areas of fog, especially below the hill of Duluth and around Superior and the lower St. Louis river valley. Fog is expected to re-develop later this afternoon and evening.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion A thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marion County through 545 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Williston Municipal Airport, or 8 miles southeast of Williston, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Anthony, Reddick, McIntosh, Flemington and Lowell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 16:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 700 PM CDT /800 PM EDT/. * At 210 PM CDT /310 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell this morning and additional light to moderate rainfall is expected this afternoon which may exacerbate the ongoing situation. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Callaway, Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wetappo, Allanton, Overstreet, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Cairo and Nixon. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
GULF COUNTY, FL

