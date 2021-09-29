Freeze Warning issued for South Central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burke FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BURKE AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, McDowell County Emergency Management reports conditions are gradually improving across the county following widespread flooding earlier this morning. However, several roads remain closed due to residual flooding or earlier landslides which continue to block roadways. Please obey all barricades which remain in place for your safety and find alternative routes when encountering flooded roadways. * Storm-total rainfall of 3-6 inches occurred earlier this morning across McDowell and southern Burke Counties with isolated areas of 6-8 inches primarily from Marion to Sugar Hill. This caused widespread impacts across the region, including extensive small stream flooding, numerous road closures and culvert washouts, several water rescues and landslides, and even some structural flooding. * Smaller streams have crested and receded below bankfull levels. However, streamgauges indicate larger streams, including the Catawba River and Johns River, are still well above bankfull levels in response to the earlier high flows along their tributaries. Jacob Fork and Henry Fork in eastern Burke County near Pleasant Grove and the South Mountains are also rapidly rising in response to earlier heavy rainfall. Some low-lying flooding adjacent to these streams is also possible this afternoon. * The upper Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens has crested near 10.9 feet and is beginning to recede. Minor Flood Stage is 11.0 feet. Action/Advisory Stage is 9.0 feet. Between 9.0 and 11.0 feet, the Catawba River is flooding low-lying areas near the Tom Johnson-Camping World Camping Center including the access road under the Resistoflex Rd. bridge. Flooding of Riverside Park and portions of Riverbreeze Campground is also likely. * The Johns River near Corpening Bridge Rd is rising rapidly and should reach the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.5 feet later this afternoon and may approach the Minor Flood Stage of 12.0 feet this evening. This will impact the NC 18/US 64 Johns River Access and the Johns River Loop area in the Chesterfield community, as well as low-lying areas including farmland and low-water crossings along Johns River Rd, Playmore Beach Rd, and Corpening Bridge Rd. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Rhodhiss, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, and South Mountains State Park. * Light showers are ongoing but are gradually diminishing across McDowell and Burke counties. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Due to the extremely wet antecedent conditions, it will only take 1-2 inches of rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop. Additional heavy rainfall may also cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case additional flooding occurs.

