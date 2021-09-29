CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds asks former Iowa House speaker to be interim budget chief

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kim Reynolds has named the state’s top tax official to serve as her interim budget director. Kraig Paulsen is a former Republican legislator who served four years as Speaker of the Iowa House, He’s been director of the Iowa Department of Revenue for the past two and a half years. Governor Reynolds has asked Paulsen to stay in that role and to serve as interim director of the Iowa Department of Management, starting this Friday.

