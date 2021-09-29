Reynolds asks former Iowa House speaker to be interim budget chief
Governor Kim Reynolds has named the state’s top tax official to serve as her interim budget director. Kraig Paulsen is a former Republican legislator who served four years as Speaker of the Iowa House, He’s been director of the Iowa Department of Revenue for the past two and a half years. Governor Reynolds has asked Paulsen to stay in that role and to serve as interim director of the Iowa Department of Management, starting this Friday.www.radioiowa.com
