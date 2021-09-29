Columbia trio The Many Colored Death alternates heaviness and calm on new EP

Bad Wolves has just released the single “House of Cards,” off of their new album Dear Monsters which is due for release at the end of the month. The track follows the music video for “Lifeline,” which served up the first taste of new singer DL Laskiewicz, who replaced Tommy Vext after he left the group earlier this year. According to loudwire.com “”House of Cards” immediately establishes itself as a heavier track than the first Dear Monsters offering, but still playfully doubles down on the energy once the chorus hits and is more reliant on punishing rhythms than melody. The most aggressive moments come in the back half of the song as Lasciewicz displays his capabilities as a more extreme vocalist, while a shred solo in tandem with the riffing style helps put some aspects firmly in modern metal territory.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO