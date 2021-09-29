CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia trio The Many Colored Death alternates heaviness and calm on new EP

Cover picture for the articleRock bands typically supply their own thunder and lightning. The most memorable acts also know how to play the calm before the storm — and how to sit in the moments after, surveying the damage and watching the clouds roll away. On its new EP "Know Nothing," Columbia trio The...

wmot.org

Nashville Rock Trio Iron Range Release New Song, “Shadows In The Night”

It’s been almost a year since Nashville indie-rock trio Iron Range released their debut full length album. I was somehow lucky enough to stumble across them while they were releasing singles leading up to the October 2020 release of Future Fortunes. Iron Range has also been the backing band for Austin Plaine with the band’s Ben Garrett in the producer chair. In keeping with their heartland rock, jangly guitar, harmony singing sound, a new single, “Shadows In The Night” was just released. We’ll get to know Iron Range and find out what they’ve got coming for us.
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia ceramics artist Eric Ordway molds lasting connections

Beauty and usefulness don't need to sit at the opposite ends of a false choice. Longevity and little, meaningful moments can be cherished companions. Whether sitting at a pottery wheel or standing before a classroom of budding artists, Eric Ordway lives these lessons. The Columbia-based ceramics artist knows that barring a disaster, natural or otherwise, each piece he makes will last generations.
brooklynvegan.com

A Knife In The Dark (ex-The Burning Wind) deliver heavy straightedge hardcore on debut EP

A Knife In The Dark are a new North Carolina straightedge hardcore band with members of The Burning Wind, Dwell, Magnitude, and Jail Socks, and their debut EP Somewhere Between the Pew and Fire comes out this Friday (10/1) via Bitter Melody Records (pre-order). Across three songs, the band show off a sound that's heavy and metallic and has more of a blunt, straightforward attack than the tech-ier music the members made in their previous band The Burning Wind.
mxdwn.com

Bad Wolves Heavy New Song “House of Cards”

Bad Wolves has just released the single “House of Cards,” off of their new album Dear Monsters which is due for release at the end of the month. The track follows the music video for “Lifeline,” which served up the first taste of new singer DL Laskiewicz, who replaced Tommy Vext after he left the group earlier this year. According to loudwire.com “”House of Cards” immediately establishes itself as a heavier track than the first Dear Monsters offering, but still playfully doubles down on the energy once the chorus hits and is more reliant on punishing rhythms than melody. The most aggressive moments come in the back half of the song as Lasciewicz displays his capabilities as a more extreme vocalist, while a shred solo in tandem with the riffing style helps put some aspects firmly in modern metal territory.”
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
NME

Tina Turner sells back catalogue for a reported £225million

Tina Turner has become the latest artist to sell the rights to her back catalogue – the new deal with BMG is reportedly worth more than $300million (£225m). Over the past year, a host of artists have sold their publishing rights, including the likes of Bob Dylan, whose ownership of over 600 songs spanning a period of almost six decades was sold to Universal Music Group for £225m.
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Comes Clean About A Lie

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby comes clean about a lie. Recently, TV Shows Ace reports that Adam and Danielle Busby were blasted by fans for ditching the girls again. Come to find out, things weren’t what they seemed. Keep reading to find out what Danielle lied about. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby...
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Thinks A Romance Between Him & Saweetie "Would Be Fire"

The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CBS News

How Adrienne Warren becomes Tina Turner on stage

"It feels incredible to be back," said actress Adrienne Warren. "It feels like a blessing, and I'm happy to be able to do what I love." What Warren loves is performing in a theater filled with people, and portraying one of rock 'n' roll's biggest stars, in the Broadway show "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," re-opening, after 19 months, on October 8.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Tina Turner reportedly gets $50M for song catalog

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG. It wasn’t disclosed how much the 81-year-old rocker scored from the deal, but it could be worth “north of $50 million,” by the estimate of one industry source, according to the BBC.
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
coladaily.com

New bakery bringing sweet treats to Columbia

Nayo Harvin has worked as a baker out of her home for nine years. She dreamed of opening her own brick and mortar bakery where she could serve friends and customers her specialty cakes and other baked goods. The opportunity recently presented itself when the owners of Pastry Place on...
