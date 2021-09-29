CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colonie, NY

Colonie Planning Board gives final OK to medical building on Autopark Drive

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8hvY_0cBpFEbU00
The majority of medical personnel will move from 711-713 (shown) will move to a new facility on Autopark Drive (Jim Franco/Spotlight News)

COLONIE — The Planning Board, by a 4-3 vote, gave the final go ahead, with conditions, to a three-story, 260,000-square-foot medical office building on 21 acres at 4 and 6 Autopark Drive.

The three-story building will be home to Community Care Physicians, which is currently headquartered at 711-713 Troy Schenectady Road near the intersection of Wade Road and between Route 7 and Forts Ferry Road. That building opened in 2004 and currently houses the some 755 employees who will move to Autopark Drive when the building is completed sometime before 2024.

The building is within the Boght Area GEIS, and as with any project within that boundary it carries a mitigation fee based on the use of the project, its gross floor area, the size of the entire site and traffic generation “which allows the town to address the cumulative impacts of development” and “offset the costs for capital improvements in that area,” said Sean Maguire, director of the town Planning and Economic Development Department.

The mitigation fees calculated for the massive building is $2 million, he said, subject to a final approval by the Town Board.

The Planning Board, at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept 28, in a rare break from unanimity, gave an OK to the final site plan review, presented by Dan Hershberg on behalf of the developer, Columbia Development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgZui_0cBpFEbU00
A schematic of the new medical facility at Autopark Drive (Town of Colonie Planning Department)

There were conditions attached that must be satisfied before construction can begin at the nearly 21-acre site located off Route 9. They include a permit by the Army Corps of Engineers to disturb some wetlands on the site, compliance with comments from the town departments regarding minor, technical issues, a fuller explanation of how the two lots will connect and how traffic will move between the two, whether or not traffic will warrant a turning lane to exit from Autopark onto Route 9 and whether or not Plaza Drive, which runs from Autopark to Century Hill Drive, should be a public road and if not, why not.

Also, since 4 Autopark Drive will technically be landlocked by 6 Autopark Drive with no direct access to a town thoroughfare, the project needs authorization by the Town Board for an Open Development Area, or ODA. There is an easement through 6 Autopark and through 950 Loudon Road for ingress and egress and the Planning Board, by a 5-2 vote, recommended the Town Board approve the application.

“I’d like to see the project come back before us. I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves with the ODA and I think we need a better explanation of traffic mitigation at Autopark. I want to see if this whole access with 950 will work or not work and a better explanation on why Plaza Dive cannot become a public road.” said Planning Board member Craig Shamlian. “I’m in favor of the project, in general, but I don’t think we should be abdicating this much responsibility. A large part is our responsibility.”

Planning Board Chairman Peter Stuto, though, called for a vote to “narrow the issues. It passed, but along with Shamlian, Steve Heider and Susan Milstein voted in the negative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWCBq_0cBpFEbU00

“I don’t want to go over everything again,” Stuto said, adding the board does have the right to not allow the project to continue if the conditions are not satisfactorily met by the developer. The building grew by 20,000-square-foot since it was first proposed in June, 2020 and did make an extra presentation to the Planning Board between concept acceptance and final approval to hash out some outstanding issues.

The project would be state of the art medical arts building, similar to 260,000 square-foot, three-story building at 711-713 Troy-Schenectady when it opened in 2004.

It is projected to generate some 561 new vehicle trips on that portion of Route 9 during the p.m. peak driving hours, include some 1,200 parking spots and will be visible from the Northway.

It will allow Community Care Physicians to consolidate not only the employees of the Troy-Schenectady Road facility but others in the Capital District at one location.

“Because of the space constraints, we have not been able to bring our administrative teams fully together, so in the new Latham building, we will be able to all be under one roof,” CCP Chief Operating Officere Joan Hayner told the Business Review.

Multiple practices will be moving into the new including general practice, oncology, OB/GYN, labs, medical imaging, general surgery and physical therapy.

With this project, it is unclear what will happen when the some 675 employees from the largest independent medical group in the Capital District, Community Care Physicians, moves from 711-713 a few miles north to Autopark.

‘Musical chairs has got to stop’

Heider, after he voted no, praised the aesthetic qualities of the new building and the presentation to the board.

His vote in the negative, he said is more symbolic and a way to highlight a growing problem he fears will only get worse for Colonie as a whole.

“This is just a cannibalization of another landlord’s property by taking all the tenants from 711 and 713 and I realize that it’s the American way,” he said. “But I don’t know of another 250,000 square feet of commercial tenants out there ready to run to 711 and 713 nor were they ready to run to 6 Autopark Drive otherwise this would have been built 10 years ago.”

His fear is, since 711-713 Troy-Schenectady Road was specifically built for medical offices, it will cost millions to renovate into general office and will sit vacant for a prolonged period of time.

He adamantly acknowledged it is not the Planning Board’ job to review tenant selection or to write a business model for any private entity. Eventually, though, he said the cycle has to, or should, stop.

“At the end of the day, we are going to wind up with a lot of vacant commercial space in this town,” he said. “This is not new business coming into town, it is just moving business around town. As you drive around, all you see is space available for rent and it is going to get nothing but worse.”

He said a perfect example of his fears coming to fruition is the Red Roof Inn, which opened as a Holiday Inn, Turf Inn, on Wolf Road. At one point, the hotel hosted major conferences and had a thriving bar and restaurant. Now, as new hotels were built up and down Wolf Road, it sits vacant and crumbling on one of the busiest roads in the Capital District.

“Nobody thought the Turf Inn would close and nobody thought we would have a truly, truly ugly eyesore on Wolf Road and it’s not the first of many hotels in this town that has turned to such a state because everyone likes the new product. Everyone likes the new toy,” he said. “Everyone thinks Colonie is immune but if you ride around town you see a lot of vacant buildings and empty buildings bring blight and other unsavory things.

“At some point this game of musical chairs has got to stop.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Sealcoating company battling Colonie Town Hall

COLONIE — On the surface, it’s a cut-and-dry question. Is Empire Sealcoating permitted to operate its business in a residential neighborhood at the end of Sunset Boulevard or not. Empire seems to think so, and hired attorneys to fight their case. The town seems to think not and two years ago revoked the company’s Certificate […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Crummey out raises Mateja in Colonie supervisor’s race

Former town Judge Peter Crummey continued to outraise his opponent, Kelly Mateja, in his bid for town supervisor. According to the latest financial statements due at the state Board of Elections by Friday, Oct. 2, Crummey, who gave up the robes to run for supervisor, began with a balance of $96,599. He raised another $71,965 while spending $46,834 for a closing balance of $121,731 heading into Election Day on Nov. 2. Early voting this year will begin Oct. 23 and run through Oct. 31.
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Colonie, NY
Government
City
Latham, NY
Troy, NY
Health
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Town Board approves application to secure funding for a pedestrian-friendly Cherry Ave

SLINGERLANDS — A motion to approve the application to secure funding from the New York State Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Improvements for the Cherry Avenue Extension Multi-use Path Project was offered and approved. This project includes the construction of a 10 feet wide...
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Town Board ready to hear whether to allow marijuana dispensaries and lounges

DELMAR — Today, someone in New York can light up a joint as openly as pulling out a Marlboro; the challenge is finding a licensed dispensary to buy that marijuana. Albany opened the doors to recreational marijuana use, and a new commercial market to support it. But, state legislators also allowed each municipality to decide for themselves if they want to permit dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges in their towns, or disallow them altogether.
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Harvest Fest at The Crossings in Colonie

COLONIE — After COVID canceled the annual fall event last year, the town hosted Harvest Fest at The Crossings on Sunday, Oct. 3. “Harvest Fest is one of the town’s most popular and well-attended events, and I want to thank each of our corporate sponsors for their generous support,” said Colonie Supervisor Paula A. Mahan. […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

New office building proposed for Riverhill Center on Route 7

COLONIE —A plan to demolish a one-story office building at 1201 Troy Schenectady Road and build a 107,000-square-foot, four story office building was introduced to the Planning Board at its last meeting. The 16-acre parcel, called Riverhill Center, is comprised of three buildings, 1201, 1203 and 1205 and is zoned...
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Board Chairman#Medical Director#Colonie Planning Board#The Planning Board#Community Care Physicians#The Town Board#Columbia Development#Autopark
Spotlight News

Cardona’s cuts the sub in Latham

LATHAM — Cardona’s Market, a three-generation, family-owned, Italian specialty market and caterer for more than 75 years, will bring its Italian products, scratch cooking and fresh-from-the-kitchen dishes to its new store at 9 Cobbee Road, the former Roma Foods Importing Company. The Latham market will feature Cardona’s hot table, offering more than a dozen dishes which rotate […]
LATHAM, NY
Spotlight News

DISCOVER MENANDS: Village leads the Capital Region in population growth

By DANIELLE SANZONE news@spotlightnews.com MENANDS – There must be something in the water in the Capital Region’s Hudson Valley area with double digit population growth in multiple communities either bordering or near the Hudson River. Green Island and Cohoes’ populations, for example, both grew 12 percent from 2010 to 2020. But the largest increase in […]
MENANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Planning Board pushes pause on in-person meetings

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Planning Board reverted back to holding its public meetings virtually starting with last night’s forum on Tuesday, Sept. 21. “Due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Delta variant, the Town of Bethlehem Planning Board will hold its meetings via video conference / webinar and a transcript of the meeting will be provided at a later date,” board members shared in a statement on the town website Tuesday, Sept. 14. The statement added that meetings would be open to the public through the town’s virtual meeting portal.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Spotlight News

A corner of concern – Town will study traffic for a proposed Chick-fil-A near Latham Farms

COLONIE — Traffic at the already congested stretch of Troy-Schenectady Road that includes the Northway ramps and the entrance to Latham Farms was the “overriding concern” to Planning Board members regarding a proposal to demolish the former Brick House restaurant and build a Chick-fil-A. “The way I see it there are site plan issues that are raised and then there is traffic which is the overriding issue. I don’t want to say they are separate, they are integrated but traffic is its own issue,” said Planning Board Chairman Peter Stuto. “We are already having problems at that intersection.”
LATHAM, NY
Spotlight News

Board members back Mateja for Colonie town super

COLONIE — Five former and retiring Town Board members endorsed Kelly Mateja for town supervisor. Mateja is running on the Democratic, Working Families Party, and Colonie Forward lines against Republican Peter Crummey, a former judge who also has the Conservative Party line, to take over for Paula Mahan, who is retiring after seven, two-year terms […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Unions endorse Crummey for Colonie town super

COLONIE — The Civil Service Employees Association endorsed Republican Peter Crummey for town supervisor. The union, which represents about 175 town employees and hundreds of state workers, also endorsed a host of Republicans for other offices and just one Democrat, incumbent Town Board member Melissa Jeffers. Jeffers is not only the only Democrat, but also […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

South Colonie students head back to school today, North Colonie tomorrow

COLONIE — Students in the town’s two public school districts will return to classes today and tomorrow and it will be with some semblance of normalcy outside of the mandatory mask requirements, social distancing, heightened sanitization protocols, better ventilation including open windows and doors, surveillance testing of a sample of students and weekly testing for […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
823
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy