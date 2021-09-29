CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi: 'No patience' for Democratic debt ceiling holdouts

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tB0ge_0cBpFCq200

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is scrambling to keep House Democrats unified behind a bill to raise the federal debt ceiling as a small band of moderates threatens to tank the measure over concerns about political optics.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a bill to suspend the federal debt ceiling through December 2022. But Democratic Reps. Stephanie Murphy (Fla.), Kurt Schrader (Ore.) and Jared Golden (Maine) are among those threatening to vote against another attempt to keep the country solvent that will almost certainly die in the Senate, according to Democratic lawmakers.

“We cannot predicate our actions in the House on what could happen in the Senate,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday morning.

“We can when we're coming to agreement on a bill,” she continued “But in terms of this, I have no patience for people not voting for this."

Inside a Democratic whip team meeting moments earlier, Pelosi also sounded off on those moderates threatening to tank the debt bill over concerns it would be nothing more than a show vote.

"I've never seen Pelosi more impassioned as she demanded unity on the debt ceiling vote — essentially shaming those who might take it down," said a moderate lawmaker in the room.

Congress has roughly three weeks to pass a bill raising or suspending the federal debt limit before the U.S. risks defaulting for the first time in history. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Tuesday that the department would likely run out of means to avert a default by Oct. 18, the most specific date offered yet for a potential economic disaster.

Democrats insist that raising the debt ceiling must be a bipartisan effort given the catastrophic stakes of a default and both parties’ role in driving up the national debt over decades.

But Senate Republicans have vowed to block any bill that raises the debt ceiling and followed through twice this week already.

With Republicans almost certain to block the House’s next attempt to raise the debt ceiling, the handful of moderate Democrats have recoiled at voting for another doomed bill that could be turned against them in their reelection bids.

Pelosi, however, was unmoved.

“These members have all voted for this last week. So if they're concerned about how it might be in an ad, it's already in an ad. It's already in an ad. So let us give every confidence every step of the way that we will do that,” she said Wednesday.

Democrats need near unanimity to pass a debt ceiling hike through the House, where just three defections could derail the bill. Failing to pass a debt ceiling increase because of intraparty feuding would be a major embarrassment and undercut Democratic leaders insisting the country’s solvency should rise above politics.

“We must act now,” Pelosi wrote in a letter in Democratic lawmakers released Wednesday afternoon.

“We cannot and will not allow Republicans’ extremism and utter lack of concern for families to drive our economy into the ground.”

Mike Lillis contributed.

Comments / 7

Tanya Rutherford
8d ago

“No patience”, isn’t that the exact words Biden used for people who choose to not get the “vaccine”? And we wonder who is running the country!!!

Reply
7
Lucille Norton
7d ago

She truly thinks she the dictator of the democrats and if they have the balls to stand against her. She is a horrible leader only one way or the highway.

Reply
6
Selma Cherry
8d ago

You know there’s “ infighting “ in the Democratic Congress when “ Mother Nancy” loses her patience.

Reply
6
Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Democrats signal they’ll accept short-term debt ceiling increase

WASHINGTON — Democrats signaled they would take up Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to raise the U.S. debt ceiling into December, alleviating the immediate risk of a default but raising the prospect of another bruising political fight near the end of the year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Why Democrats can’t raise the debt ceiling without Mitch McConnell

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A dark lingering cloud, or perhaps a sad and gray drop ceiling, continuously hangs over the U.S. economy: The self-perpetuated and self-enforced debt ceiling, which every few years threatens to wreak havoc on the country's financial well-being. Now it appears that the Senate will narrowly and temporarily avoid crisis once again, with a can-kicking maneuver instead of a permanent solution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
talesbuzz.com

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden’s economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin’s suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that’s pushing the US closer to default. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Jared Golden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Federal Debt#National Debt#Economy#Democratic#House#Senate#Treasury#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Are Democrats willing to change the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling?

Good morning. Today marks 11 years since Instagram officially launched and two days since it went down for several hours, temporarily hindering us from procrastinating writing this newsletter. Thanks for waking up with us, and keep those tips coming: earlytips@washpost.com. On the Hill. Are Democrats willing to change the filibuster...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy