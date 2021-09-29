CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford announces plan to buy Notre Dame de Namur's 50-acre Belmont campus

By Zoe Morgan
Stanford University has reached an agreement to "work toward" purchasing Notre Dame de Namur University's campus in Belmont, both universities announced on Tuesday. The two schools have signed an agreement that gives Stanford the exclusive right to purchase the property until June 15, 2025, Notre Dame de Namur spokesperson Melissa McAlexander told this news organization in an email. Neither university has specified how much Stanford is planning to pay for the campus, with both saying that "specific financial details remain confidential."

