Lt Col Stuart Scheller has been released from pre-trial confinement in a military prison as the US Marine Corps considers whether to charge him for criticising the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.Mr Scheller was released shortly before facing a hearing on Tuesday at the North Carolina military base Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps spokesman confirmed to The Independent. He said the release was a “mutual agreement” between Mr Scheller, his defence attorney and the US Marines. Mr Scheller rose to national prominence after publicly criticising the withdrawal of US troops, citizens and allies from Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.He...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO