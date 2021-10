Dead by Daylight already has a new Chapter releasing soon with Behaviour Interactive revealing this week a new Survivor named Mikaela Reid. The new character is big into witchcraft and will be the only character included in the Hour of the Witch Chapter that's coming soon. A release date for that Chapter has not yet been announced, but the character's been added to the game's test servers to try out which means we've already gotten a look at what her perks are.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO