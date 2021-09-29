CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleo Shepherd

Argus Observer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJULY 6, 2001 — SEPT. 20, 2021. Cleo Claire Rae Shepherd shot into the world on July 6, 2001, aided by the full moon and one solitary push from her mother. She was the most gorgeous lavender eyed baby that the staff at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS had ever seen! Her being the first-born child of Summer Glover and Matthew Shepherd ensured that she was doted on and adored. Her parents couldn’t keep their beautiful baby away from all her family in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho, so they soon moved to Fruitland ID. Soon afterward their family grew when her younger brother Micah was born in 2004.

