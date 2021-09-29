Off-duty police officer injured in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG — A multiple-vehicle crash in South Greensburg happened Wednesday morning.
An officer was traveling from court and was involved in the accident. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital for arm/shoulder and leg injuries.
He is currently stable with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Westmoreland County 911 operators, a multiple-vehicle crash happened on Route 119, near Route 30.
The call was reported at approximately 11:14 a.m.
