Off-duty police officer injured in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH GREENSBURG — A multiple-vehicle crash in South Greensburg happened Wednesday morning.

An officer was traveling from court and was involved in the accident. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital for arm/shoulder and leg injuries.

He is currently stable with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Westmoreland County 911 operators, a multiple-vehicle crash happened on Route 119, near Route 30.

The call was reported at approximately 11:14 a.m.

