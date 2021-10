As a means of assisting players, the FIFA series introduced the ‘player change arrow’ a few years back. This essentially puts a little arrow above the head of one of your defenders when you’re defending, as a suggestion that you should switch to that player. While this can definitely help if you find yourself getting overwhelmed during attacks, others may find it an annoying and unnecessary distraction. In this guide, we’ll talk you through everything you need to know on how to turn off the player change arrow in FIFA 22.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO