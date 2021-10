The Season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise started off on a sad note on Oct. 5 when Noah Erb finished what he started the week before: calling it quits for good with the one and only object of his affection on the series, Abigail Heringer. The 26-year-old Noah, a nurse from Oklahoma, told Heringer that while he was definitely falling in love with her (something he’d admitted the week before), he also wasn’t convinced that she was his always-and-forever “The One”—literally minutes after they were voted the “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After” couple at the 80s-themed prom held on last week’s episode.

