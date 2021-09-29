CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Bridge Day canceled

By Ashley Haycraft
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdgyK_0cBpD7a400

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Commission said in a statement “we have decided unanimously to exercise our vote at the Bridge Day Commission meeting later today to effectively cancel Bridge Day 2021.”

Fayette County Commissioners say they will not vote to cancel Bridge Day due to COVID-19 concerns. “We did not make this decision lightly,” according to the statement. The statement goes on to say that there are “many theories” as to why the event will be canceled, and they would “like to set the record straight.”

Fall leaf peeping is getting started in the mountains of West Virginia

The commission said the voting decision will not be based on the county’s COVID-19 numbers or the county’s ability to provide, or not provide, for the safety of the BASE jumpers or attendees. They also said the decision will not be based on hospitals being overwhelmed.

According to the commission’s release, the decision was due to “a small group of individuals” who decided it “knew better than your elected federal, state and county officials and acted to influence the coordinator of Bridge Day’s main event, BASE jumping, to cancel its participation in Bridge Day.” The commission also adds that Bridge Day will not be the same without BASE jumping and that they “believe the Nation’s newest national park deserves to be celebrated with the full glory of Bridge Days past.”

Last week, county officials had agreed to continue Bridge Day without BASE jumping , with officials voting 4-2 in favor of proceeding with Bridge Day this year.

The commission also says they will implement changes to the Bridge Day Commission bylaws and take all necessary action to ensure in the future that no individual or small group has the power to unilaterally influence a decision.

Bridge Day is planned for 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hospitals to get money for staffing issues

West Virginia is sending out funding to help reimburse stressed hospitals for staffing issues during the coronavirus pandemic. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says about 40 hospitals will receive $17 million in the next few days to cover costs from the pandemic’s surge in August. That includes overtime and staff retention […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

Gov. Justice: Mountain State’s GDP in top rankings nationwide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — In his Thursday briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported some good news about the Mountain State’s economy. West Virginia’s GDP grew by 7.3 percent this past quarter, placing the state in the top ten highest GDP growth figures in the nation. Stay with 7NEWS for more West Virginia news as it happens.
MOUNTAIN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Gov. Justice appoints Owens Brown for W.Va. State Senator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — At his Thursday briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced that he appointed Owens Brown of Wheeling as a West Virginia State Senator. Justice said Brown is the President of the West Virginia NAACP and is an African-American. Stay with 7NEWS for more details on this developing story.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Bridge Day#Public Health#Wowk#The Bridge Day Commission#Nation#Wtrf
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Election Board needs poll workers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News is your Local Election Headquarters. It’s a job that only takes two days, but it’s one of the most important jobs you’ll ever do. The Belmont County Election Board needs poll workers for the upcoming November election Believe it or not, early voting in Ohio started on Tuesday, so […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

City of Wheeling keeping historic legacy alive: 6 organizations, individuals recognized for preservation efforts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s a special night for the historical legacy of Wheeling. Tonight was The Friends of Wheeling’s annual Historic Preservation Awards dinner, and they just recognized 6 organizations for capturing the legacy of Wheeling in their own way. The Friendly City is still rich in history: one with a legacy that isn’t going […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County Health Department To Provide Pfizer Boosters By Appointment

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department will begin providing Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters at the health department by appointment only, instead of by drive through clinics. Appointments will be taken beginning October 11, 2021 by calling the health department at 304-845-7840.  Do not leave messages for appointments as we will not return calls […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WV’S COVID Crisis: A look at ‘proning,’ where patients spend 16 hours a day sedated on their stomachs

***AUTHOR’S NOTE: Under ordinary circumstances, most hospitals would not grant media access to their ICU, nor would our news organization seek it. The extreme seriousness of the situation in hospitals across West Virginia led WVU Medicine officials and us to come to the conclusion that this information needed to get out to the public. While […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Three new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation today of 3 new deaths associated with COVID-19. The deaths were an 87-year-old female in long-term care, a 90-year-old female in long-term care, and a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized at the time of his passing. The Marshall County Health Department also […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County courts move to electronic filing

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Starting Monday, all court cases in Ohio County will be filed electronically. The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia is sponsoring the program, which will bring electronic filling to all circuit and family courts in the state. The goal is to make the judicial system more efficient and provide […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

WV’s COVID Crisis: Hospital staffing shortages and the toll it’s taking inside the ICU and beyond

***AUTHOR’S NOTE: Under ordinary circumstances, most hospitals would not grant media access to their ICU, nor would our news organization seek it. The extreme seriousness of the situation in hospitals across West Virginia led WVU Medicine officials and us to come to the conclusion that this information needed to get out to the public. While […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: West Virginia kayakers protest outside Manchin’s boat

Activists from West Virginia have been protesting in kayaks outside of Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat in Washington for the past week. The groups protesting included  Greenpeace USA, Young West Virginia, Race Matters WV, CASA, and the Center for Popular Democracy Action were outside the “Almost Heaven,” bearing banners reading, “No Climate No Deal,” and […]
ADVOCACY
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man charged with selling drugs near an Ohio County playground

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Edgar Eugene Hatten, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was indicted on a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Hatten, 40, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Hatten is accused of selling methamphetamine near Clator Playground in Wheeling on […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

810
Followers
196
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy