Idaho teacher to vie for Miss USA crown

Of the 50 pageant queens who flew into Cancún to have their pictures taken before competing to become the next Miss USA, only one was an educator. Or an Idahoan. Katarina Schweitzer has high heeled her way across pageant stages for 13 years, but she’s spent even more time in classrooms between completing a master’s degree and teaching special education in Nampa. In 27 years, she’s led workshops to connect veterans with resources for PTSD, participated in a sorority, sung in musical theatre productions, and just over a year ago, was crowned Miss Idaho USA.