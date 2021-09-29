Deer more active this time of year Patrol warns

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that deer are more active and create hazards for Missouri motorists this time of year. Deer behavior changes due to mating season, which may cause an increase in sightings and roadway crossings. Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen. Drivers are urged to remain alert. If you strike a deer, move your vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.