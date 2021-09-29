Mike Frisch: Jump on the fall walleye bite right now

Today we’re recapping 10 of our favorite projects to get your home and yard dialed in for cooler fall temperatures. Overnight temperatures are beginning to cool here in Chicago. Days are still warm, but it’s windows-open ‘good sleeping weather‘ every night! Fall is one of our favorite times of year both here and at our Michigan Tree House and we’re excited to be tackling both outdoor projects for ourselves and a few indoor projects for friends as summer begins to wind down. These 10 projects can largely be tackled any time of year, but fall is a great time to tackle projects that will set you up for success in the spring.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO