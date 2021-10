Booker will be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Kings, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Booker recently had a stint in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and while he was able to rejoin the team Friday, he's still working his way up to game shape. As a precaution, the Suns will hold him out of their first of four exhibition tune-ups before the regular season begins Oct. 20 versus the Nuggets. Booker's next chance to take the floor will arrive Wednesday against the Lakers.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO