Orioles Embrace Challenge Of Spoiling Red Sox’s Playoff Hopes

Having given up on a successful season months ago, the Baltimore Orioles are trying to drag the Boston Red Sox into misery, too. Baltimore embraces the opportunity to play the spoiler role, as Boston pursues one of the American League’s Wild Card spots in the final week of the regular season. We make this assertion based on some of the posts the Orioles shared Tuesday on Twitter prior to, and after, the first game of their final 2021 series against the Red Sox began.