Janice Wilson

FEB. 17, 1956 — SEPT. 20, 2021. Janice Kay Wilson was Born February 17th 1956 to loving parents Spike and Norma Hill. She grew up in Hines, Oregon and attended Hines Grade School. She graduated from Burns Union High School in 1975. 5 years after she graduated she attended Portland Community College majoring in social work but later changed her degree to medical technician. When in college she met the love of her life, Ed Wilson, they where married in 1986 and just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. In September 2001, Janice and Ed were blessed with a Son, Jessie, one of the biggest Joys of their lives. Janice grew up hunting and fishing with family. She inherited a skill for gardening from her parents and grandparents. She especially loved animals, children and her family. She created many happy memories camping and traveling with family and friends. She will be missed dearly!