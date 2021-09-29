CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman Join Timothee Chalamet in ‘Wonka’

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhNvD_0cBpBcRy00

Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman have joined Timothée Chalamet in Wonka , Warner Bros.’ prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory .

Paddington filmmaker Paul King is directing the movie, which begins principal photography Wednesday in London.

King has lined up a slew of Paddington or Paddington 2 vets in the cast, among them Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Also on the roll call are Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter and Rich Fulcher.

In making the casting announcement, the studio described the story as an exploration of the “vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate.” It takes place before the events of the Roald Dahl book.

David Heyman, who produced the Paddington movies, as well as the Harry Potter movies, is producing with Luke Kelly, who produced the recent feature adaptation of Dahl’s The Witches as well as the upcoming Matilda . Alexandra Derbyshire is also producing.

King wrote the script with Paddington 2 co-writer Farnaby. Previous scribes include Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson.

King is also working with several below-the-line members from his beloved Paddington movies, including editor Mark Everson and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming. Seamus McGarvey ( Atonement ) is the director of photography while Nathan Crowley ( Dunkirk ) is the production designer.

Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film.

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

WONKA: Oscar Winner Olivia Colman Comes On Board Upcoming Reboot

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman will be playing in the new upcoming Timothee Chalamet Willy Wonka reboot titled Wonka. When the Best Actress for 2018 was announced at the Academy Awards, a lot of people had their money on either Glenn Close or Lady Gaga to win so when Olivia Colman took the trophy, many people were in awe. It wasn’t that she didn’t deserve it. On the contrary, she was phenomenal in her film from that year, The Favourite. It was just an unexpected upset in a year which showcased many great films. Now, the elegant and wonderful actress will be starring in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka which should bring a new generation of movie-goers inside the tale of the legendary candy man who is being portrayed by Chalamet, one of the hottest young actors of his generation.
MOVIES
/Film

Wonka Begins Production, Keeps Getting More Interesting With Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins On Board

I remain extremely skeptical about "Wonka," the Willy Wonka origin story that will star Timothée Chalamet as a hot young Wonka who f**ks. And yet ... the movie has drawn some serious talent. For one thing, Paul King, who helmed the wonderful "Paddington" movies, is directing. And now, "Wonka" has added some exciting cast members: Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, and Olivia Colman. This new casting news comes with the announcement that principal photography on the pic has officially begun, with a 2023 release date in sight. But the question remains: do we really need another Willy Wonka movie? And does it need to be a prequel? I'm inclined to say no, but I'll be happy to be proven wrong in the end.
MOVIES
UPI News

Timothee Chalamet 'Wonka' prequel begins production in United Kingdom

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Warner Brothers announced the start of production on Wonka Wednesday. Timothee Chalamet stars as Willy Wonka, the chocolate factory impresario of Road Dahl's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet was cast in May as a young Wonka in the prequel. Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp...
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

Timothée Chalamet Will Play a Young Willy Wonka In A New Origin Story Movie

One of the most iconic children's literary characters of all time, Willy Wonka, has been brought to life on the big screen a handful of memorable times—there was Gene Wilder's definitive portrayal in 1971's Willy Wonka, and Johnny Depp's divisive 2005 interpretation. Now, Timothée Chalamet is taking over the role in Wonka, a brand new take that's described as a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Seamus Mcgarvey
Person
Jim Carter
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Sally Hawkins
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Neil Hannon
Person
Simon Rich
Person
Luke Kelly
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Timothee Chalamet
digitalspy.com

The Crown and Downton Abbey stars join Willy Wonka prequel movie

Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka prequel movie has signed up a number of huge names. Wonka, which will see the Dune star portray the chocolate maker in his younger years, has added The Crown's Olivia Colman, Downton Abbey's Jim Carter, Paddington's Sally Hawkins and Mr Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson. Also on...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Wonka, Starring Timothée Chalamet, Starts Filming

Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonka, with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (upcoming Dune, Call Me By Your Name) in the titular role, under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Paul King (the Paddington films). Oscar-nominated producer David Heyman (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), who produced the Harry...
MOVIES
highdesertdaily.com

Filming Is Underway on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wonka,” Directed by Paul King and Starring Timothée Chalamet in the Title Role

(Victor Valley)– Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wonka,” with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (upcoming “Dune,” “Call Me By Your Name”) in the titular role, under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Paul King (the “Paddington” films). Oscar-nominated producer David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”), who produced the “Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts” and “Paddington” films, Luke Kelly, who produced the recent feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches as well as the upcoming “Matilda,” and Alexandra Derbyshire, who executive produced the “Paddington” films and the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion,” are producing “Wonka.” The film is based on characters by Roald Dahl, inspired especially by one of Dahl’s most beloved characters, Willy Wonka, and takes place before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Wonka Begins Filming with Timothee Chalamet, Full Cast Announced

Filming has officially started on Wonka, the upcoming prequel in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie stars Timothee Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name) in the lead role as a young Willy Wonka with Paul King (Paddington movies) serving as the director. While this is a new take on the source material, it is based on the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story by Roald Dahl.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wonka Warner Bros#The Chocolate Factory#Matilda
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins to Co-Star in Willy Wonka Prequel, Stanley Tucci Joins Whitney Houston Biopic and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Wonka and the Oscar-caliber actresses: As if the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel wasn’t already prestigious enough with Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, the cast has added some more Oscar-caliber talents. According to Deadline, Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite, Netflix’s The Crown) and two-time Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Blue Jasmine) joined the ensemble cast. Hawkins reunites with Paddington writer/director, Paul King, for the Roald Dahl-inspired project. And Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, will also have a role in the musical. Wonka is now shooting in the UK and is set for release on March 17, 2023.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Olivia Colman Arrives Fashionably Late For ‘The Lost Daughter’ Premiere

Olivia Colman hits the red carpet in a stunning color blocked dress for the premiere of The Lost Daughter during the 2021 New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Wednesday (September 29) in New York City. The 47-year-old recent Emmy winner arrived fashionably late and posed...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’): From a surprise Emmy to another surprise Oscar? She’s rising in our odds

If there’s one thing we should know by now, it’s never to underestimate Olivia Colman at an awards show. She was a surprise Oscar winner for “The Favourite,” and she was recently a surprise Emmy winner for “The Crown.” Well, she’s got another chance at Oscar for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” and she’s been gradually climbing in our odds. As of this writing Colman ranks seventh for Best Actress with 14/1 odds based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. So she’s not quite among the top five predicted nominees yet, but...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
filmlinc.org

FLC Luminaries: Olivia Colman on The Lost Daughter

FLC Luminaries, our new video series presented by Netflix, spotlights talent in all levels of the filmmaking process who uplift the art and craft of cinema. For our inaugural conversation, we are proud to welcome Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman to discuss her role as Leda in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, an NYFF59 Spotlight selection. Colman discussed her experience working on location in Greece, the ease of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s direction, the camaraderie between the cast and crew while filming during COVID-19, and more.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Oscar-Winner Olivia Colman To Reportedly Star In Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Olivia Colman’s future in the Marvel world appears to be bright. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the actress’s character is allegedly set to make her debut in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. The upcoming Disney+ series will include Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The pair would be reprising their roles as Nick...
MOVIES
MotorBiscuit

‘Mr. Bean’ Rowan Atkinson’s Car Collection Will Make You Do a Double-Take

Rowan Atkinson is the comedy genius behind the bumbling Mr. Bean. One of the U.K.’s most beloved comedic actors has been in showbiz since 1979. However, there is more to Atkinson than his comedic timing. He has a rather impressive collection of cars. Not surprisingly, one of his most famous roles is when he pokes fun at another car lover, James Bond. Let’s take a look at his career and his impressive classic car collection.
CELEBRITIES
filmlinc.org

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson & More on The Lost Daughter

On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director of Programming Dennis Lim is joined by joined by The Lost Daughter writer & director Maggie Gyllenhaal and cast members Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Dagmara Dominczyk to discuss their Spotlight selection of this year’s festival. The NYFF59 screenings of The Lost Daughter are presented by Citi.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy