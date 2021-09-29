Viking Strategy Adventure ‘Northgard’ Has Been Updated with the Long-Awaited Multiplayer Functionality on iOS and Android
Earlier this month, Playdigious announced that the viking strategy game Northgard ($8.99) on both iOS and Android will finally get multiplayer in an update on September 29th. That update has just gone live on both platforms bringing in multiplayer support for up to 6 players in Duel, Free for All, and Teamplay modes. If you’ve not kept up with Northgard, it hit mobile beginning with iOS and more recently Android through Playdigious following its PC and console launch Nintendo Switch. Following the mobile release, a lot of DLC hit Northgard as well. Watch the Northgard Android trailer below:toucharcade.com
