UEFA

FIFA looks to garner support in face of opposition to biennial World Cup plans

World Soccer Talk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLausanne (AFP) – FIFA will on Thursday hold a summit with all 211 national football federations as it seeks to gather support for controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years despite vociferous opposition from Europe. Officially the summit, which is being held online, is taking place to...

worldsoccertalk.com

USA Today

Clubs accuse FIFA of railroading 'destructive' biennial WCup

LONDON (AP) — European clubs joined forces on Friday to rebuke FIFA for trying to railroad through plans for biennial World Cups, warning of a destructive impact on world football. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has infuriated the European Club Association, which is accusing the global governing body of being in...
UEFA
ea.com

SOLO PLAY & THE FIFAe WORLD CUP

A combination of solo play and team based tournaments are coming to the FGS 22. Here’s what’s in store for the season. Dig deep into the redesigned FIFA 22 Global Series competition structure. REPRESENT YOUR CLUB. Over 30 League Partners will take part in the FIFA 22 Global Series. Join...
FIFA
Sportico

FIFA Pushes for Biennial World Cup Amid UEFA Criticism

In an effort to get more of its membership behind the idea of a biennial World Cup, global soccer’s major governing body, FIFA, invited all of its 211 members to an online summit to take place Sept. 30. Opposition to the proposal has been strong. From fans to associations, scholars to club owners, many in the soccer world have voiced their concern and do not want to change the 91-year status quo of a tournament every four years. The major proponents thus far are a handful of retired players FIFA invited to Qatar for a two-day event earlier this month, and...
UEFA
Person
Sepp Blatter
kfgo.com

Soccer – Clubs say FIFA World Cup plan would have “destructive impact”

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup would lead to a “direct and destructive impact on the club game”, Europe’s top clubs organisation said on Friday. The European Club Association (ECA) said FIFA’s approach to the reforms of the international match calendar were in “direct and...
UEFA
thesportsexaminer.com

LANE ONE: The shouting over a biennial FIFA World Cup gets louder and louder; does skating actually have the answer?

“Are we really convinced that playing qualifying games in September, October, November, March, June, September, October, November, March for a competition which takes place in June the second year – whether it’s the Euro or the World Cup, or Copa America or the World Cup, it doesn’t really matter – do we really think this is the right way for football, when we are saying, ‘fans, maybe they want more meaningful games, less meaningless games.'”
UEFA
CBS Sports

Soccer notebook: ECA slam biannual FIFA World Cup plan, Neymar's Paqueta rant and more under-the-radar stories

It has been another busy week in European soccer and that is just the midweek slates in leagues such as Serie A and Ligue 1. Away from the pitch, plenty has been going on too with FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) clashing, Neymar ranting about French referees, an update on the progress of the San Siro project and Turkey getting a new national team coach.
FIFA
Front Office Sports

Top European Club Organization Opposes Biennial World Cup

FIFA’s push to double the frequency of the World Cup to every two years has provoked pushback across Europe. The European Club Association, a body representing 234 clubs, issued a statement on Friday condemning the proposal and efforts to promote it. “FIFA’s proposals would lead to a direct and destructive...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Where to find Venezuela vs. Brazil on TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Venezuela vs. Brazil, you’ve come to the right place. With the national teams in the CONMEBOL region continuing their path to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, the latest game in the World Cup qualifying features Venezuela vs. Brazil, live on U.S. streaming and pay-per-view television.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Henry pans Wenger biennial World Cup plan over mental strain

France World Cup winner Thierry Henry believes doubling the frequency of the tournament would be mentally exhausting for players and questioned why FIFA seems to rely on the views of retired stars rather than active ones. The plans for biennial World Cups are being advanced by Henry's former Arsenal manager,...
FIFA
newstalkflorida.com

FIFA Is Looking For A Few American Cities Who Will Buy World Cup Games In 2026

The US, Canada and Mexico are hosting matches. The governing body of international soccer, FIFA, has sent a delegation to the United States to see which cities are good enough to host matches during the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Good enough means, how much money a local area is willing to pony up to satisfy FIFA. The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the global competition. East Rutherford, New Jersey and Inglewood, California more than likely don’t have to put on much of a show to convince the money loving soccer group that New York and Los Angeles have the markets that have what it takes to host a game. The country’s third largest market, Chicago, won’t make the cut because local officials and business leaders decided the World Cup is too expensive a proposition for the area. Las Vegas didn’t bother putting in a bid either. It is hard to imagine FIFA turning down Jerry Jones’s Arlington, Texas Cowboys stadium or Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s facility, Ross has an incentive to land the World Cup, he gets a big bonus from local government officials when he lands a big event because big events allegedly bring in tourists who spend money in the area.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

French federation chief ‘not opposed’ to biennial World Cup project

Paris (AFP) – French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says he is “not opposed” to the highly controversial idea of staging a World Cup every two years, after FIFA held an online summit to discuss the project. “It would be a mistake not to look into this,” the veteran...
UEFA
ESPN

FIFA planning to move Club World Cup to 2022 - sources

Chelsea's bid to become world champions is facing more disruption with FIFA planning to reschedule the Club World Cup from its existing December date to a new fixture slot in 2022, sources have told ESPN. The annual competition, contested by the champions of each continental confederation, has already been impacted...
MLS
The Independent

George Dockrell relishing batting up the order for Ireland

Ireland’s George Dockrell has enjoyed quite the turnaround in 2021 but hopes there are more highs to celebrate at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this month.The 29-year-old will feature in a fifth Twenty20 tournament for his country when the event gets under way on October 17 and their preparations step up a notch on Thursday when they face the UAE in the first of three matches in Dubai over the coming days.Dockrell has enjoyed memorable moments in previous editions, taking three wickets against the West Indies and Netherlands, while he also claimed the prize wicket of Australia opener...
WORLD
World Soccer Talk

Spurs win eases pressure on Nuno as Liverpool take on Man City

London (AFP) – Tottenham beat Aston Villa on Sunday to ease the pressure on manager Nuno Espirito Santo as Liverpool and Manchester City prepared to lock horns at the top of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Leicester City let a 2-0 lead slip at Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 while new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool

Liverpool (AFP) – Manchester City twice came from behind to prevent Liverpool moving back to the top of the Premier League in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool weathered a City storm in the first-half and hit the English champions with a sucker punch when Sadio Mane opened the scoring just before the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE

