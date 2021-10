It seems like eons ago since we last fell in love with Disney’s romantic comedy musical, Enchanted. The film may have premiered in the early 2000’s, a time after the golden era of Disney, which produced some of our favorite and most well-loved animated movies, but it was still able to make Disney history. It was a trailblazer on its own, as it served as the first feature-length Disney live-action/traditional animation hybrid of its generation. The film’s massive success certainly paved the way for a new era of the live-action genre. It did not take long for a throng of live-action movies to make their way into the big screen.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO