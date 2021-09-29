Extended Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Lets There Be Lots And Lots Of Carnage

Director, actor, and certified mo-cap expert Andy Serkis is hot off directing "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and he has some hot takes that he wants to share. And by hot takes I mean strange and also vaguely unsettling predictions about the future of facial capture. Serkis, who is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Gollum in all of the "Lord of the Rings" movies and Caesar in the new "Planet of the Apes" trilogy, has an interesting perspective on these kinds of things. He's watched the technology change and evolve from an actor and director's perspective, which makes his points feel salient, even if they also feel a little bit like science fiction at the same time.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO