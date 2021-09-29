Extended Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Lets There Be Lots And Lots Of Carnage
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is nearly upon us, but before the Marvel Comics sequel arrives in theaters, a new clip has been released to usher in the deadly new symbiote villain played by Woody Harrelson. It turns out symbiotic relationships between humans and alien goop can be much more dangerous when the human is a stone cold serial killer and the symbiote is hungry as hell. Needless to say, there's gonna be carnage.www.slashfilm.com
