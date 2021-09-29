CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith Chides LeBron for Waiting So Long to Admit He’s Vaccinated: ‘People Were Dying in Our Community

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout his 18-year NBA career, LeBron James has used his platform to push social and political messages that he feels are important. Despite most of the country being vaccinated, it remains a polarizing topic and one that LeBron chose to stay quiet about for months. Until this week, when the NBA superstar admitted he got vaccinated. But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is questioning what took him so long?

