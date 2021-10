EXCLUSIVE: J.K. Simmons, Allen Leech and Fernanda Urrejola have signed to star in the thriller The Woods. Isabelle Anay is also on board. Michelle Schumacher will direct from a screenplay she co-wrote with Carolyn Carpenter. Randle Schumacher will produce for Rubber Tree Productions. The film centers on a teenage girl suffering from anxiety due to a tragic event from her past who finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage. “I didn’t want to play any truly scary bad guys when our kids were young, partly because of how it might affect them if they saw the...

