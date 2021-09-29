Hotel staff do not disappoint when inventing a game for man who wanted to ‘take his mind off work”

A hotel indulged a man’s unique game to distract him from his busy work schedule.

In an email which he showed to viewers on TikTok, a man named Tommy explained to a hotel that he enjoys hunting for hidden apples in his hotel rooms and asked them if they could hide one for him to find.

He wrote: “Hi there, I’ll be staying two nights with you from Thursday 31/10 to Saturday 02/11 and was wondering if I could ask a favour?

“It may seem a little strange, but can you please hide an apple somewhere in my room for me to find? I travel often, and these small games help take my mind off work and lower my stress levels.

“The type of apple doesn’t concern me as I enjoy them all. I did have a ‘papple’ recently which I didn’t quite care for - I believe it was a pear/ apple hybrid.

“Anyway I digress - a Granny Smith always satisfies!”

The hotel replied that they would do “their best” to accommodate his request and that they did.

When he arrived at the hotel, the lady at reception “laughed” when she saw his name and said “so you’re the apple boy?” before telling him that five apples had been hidden in his room, he explained.

They also left him a card in his room saying “home is where the apples are hidden and where water is in plain sight,” and upon reading it he started opening draws and looking through the wardrobe to find the hidden fruit.

So how did he get on?

He found the first apple in the safe, the second one under the bed covers, the third in the fridge and the fourth in a drawer in the bedside cabinet. As for the fifth, he struggled to find it and decided to give up after looking in places like the toilet, which thankfully contained no fruit at all.

The next morning, however, he had another go and managed to find the fifth apple in the kettle.

Job done.