Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Resumes Classes, But Off-Site
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2021) – The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, will relocate it’s programming to the DuPont State Recreational Forest and other locations throughout the region while the center is closed for repairs. The Pisgah facility sustained extensive damage in August when Tropical Depression Fred pounded western North Carolina. Flash flooding not only impacted the center, but also its parking lot and the Bobby N. Setzer Fish Hatchery located on the same campus.www.ncwildlife.org
Comments / 0