Edwards Co. Undersheriff arrested
EDWARDS COUNTY – On Monday, special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested the Edwards County Undersheriff related to a domestic violence incident. On Sunday, Sept. 26, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a 911 call was made from a residence in Kinsley. When a deputy from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, he learned that Robert “Bobby” Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, who is the Edwards County Undersheriff, was involved in a physical altercation. At approximately 8:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to investigate the incident.www.gbtribune.com
