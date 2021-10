Word of mouth can still be as useful as marketing dollars. Netflix’s latest hit (and possibly its biggest ever) came from the most unlikeliest of places. The South Korean dystopian drama “Squid Game” launched on Sept. 17 to little or no fanfare outside of its home country, yet it has become a global sensation, one that even quite literally broke the internet in South Korea. Within its first 10 days, the nine-episode series ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list in 90 countries, spanning territories like Qatar, Oman, Ecuador and Bolivia. In the U.S. it’s been No. 1 since Sept. 21 and is the first Korean series to hold that spot.

